Leavitt Funeral Home
2036 Morven Rd
Wadesboro, NC 28170
(704) 694-2524
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church

Mrs. Gracie (Barbee) Carpenter

Mrs. Gracie (Barbee) Carpenter Obituary
Mrs. Gracie Barbee Carpenter, age 95, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 from Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in her beloved Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church with the Rev. J.D. Moffett and the Rev. Fred Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family greeted friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home in Wadesboro.
Gracie was born in Stanly County on Sept. 25, 1924, a daughter of the late Weaver Alexander Barbee and Elsie Whitley Barbee.
She was married to Mr. Fred "Buck" Carpenter, Sr., who passed away in 1989.
Gracie was a devoted wife and mother. She loved sewing and cooking, and was noted particularly for her cake baking and pie making. She enjoyed spending time watching her farm animals - chickens, horses, and donkey - as well as the birds, especially hummingbirds and bluebirds.
She was a longtime faithful member of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, the Rev. Fred Carpenter Jr. (Reneé) of Albemarle; three grandchildren, Matthew Carpenter (Katie) of Ansonville, Kelly Sheppard (Trent) of Peachland, and Carrie Gillespie (Maj. Ben) of Seoul, South Korea; and six great-grandchidren, Scott, Hannah, Jack (Buck), Aiden, Austin and Barrett (Bear).
Also surviving is one sister, Betty Beachum (George) of Ansonville; many nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own children; and several great-grand-dogs that were very special.
The family suggests memorials be made to Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, c/o Joyce Meachum, 2139 Stanback Ferry/Ice Plant Road, Wadesboro, NC 28170.
Leavitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.leavittfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
