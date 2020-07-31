Grady Lee Harkey, 96, of Albemarle, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Salisbury.
He was born November 22, 1923 in Cabarrus County to the late Daniel Monroe Harkey and the late Dora Bell Harkey. He was also preceded in death by wife, Mary Evelyn Harkey, and son, Douglas Harkey.
Grady was a WW2 veteran, receiving a purple heart along with many other awards.
The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Stanly Gardens of Memory, 2001 East Main St., Albemarle.
Survivors include son, Gary Steven (Katherine A.) Harkey; grandson, Gary Stephen Harkey Jr.; and step-grandson, Jeremy Lumpkins. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the faculty and staff at the VA hospital in Salisbury and the South Port Unit for their loving care and kindness. They would also like to thank the Whitley family and especially his nephew, Marvin, who dedicated Sunday visits with his Uncle Grady.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Harkey family.
