1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Grovene Howard Dry, 92, of Norwood died Wednesday morning, June 12, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Green Memorial United Methodist Church. The Rev. Ron Dry will officiate and interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Edwards Funeral Home in Norwood.

She was born Dec. 2, 1926 in Anson County to the late Sam and Vivian Biles Howard.

She was a graduate of Burnsville High School, Pfeiffer Junior College, Appalachian State Teachers College and received her Master's in Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She was a lifelong educator, teaching high school English in Stanly, Harnett, Moore and Montgomery counties.

Grovene was long-time member Green Memorial United Methodist Church in Aquadale, where she was active in all areas of church ministry including Sunday School teacher of the Aldersgate Sunday School Class for many years.

She was active in the former Aquadale Lions Club, the Tyson ECA and the Stanly County Retired School Personnel.

She was an avid reader and she and her husband, James, enjoyed travel. Traveling to all 50 states and seven continents, including an around-the-world adventure.

Following his death she continued to enjoy travel.

A lifelong Democrat, she was active in the Stanly County Democratic Women's Club and the Century Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Dry Sr.; and brothers and sisters, Haywood and Baron Howard, Edith Culverhouse and Elladene Broadway.

She is survived by her son, James M. Dry Jr. (Jan) of Dillon, Mont., and her daughter, Clara Dry Thompson (Terry) of Norwood; a sister, Deborah Hooks Thompson of Lilesville; a step-granddaughter, Jacie Newsham (Wes); a step-great-grandson, Eli Newsham; and numerous special nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank a special person, Carolyn Cook, for her steadfast love and care.

Memorials may be made to Green Memorial United Methodist Church, 11495 N.C. 138 Highway, Norwood, NC 28128. Published in Stanly News And Press from June 16 to June 17, 2019