Grover Cleveland Holt, 93, of Albemarle passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Bethany Woods Nursing Center, Albemarle.
A service to celebrate the life of Grover will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the Albemarle Wesleyan Church with Rev. James Valk officiating. Burial will follow with full military rites at Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends at the Albemarle Wesleyan Church on Thursday from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. prior to the service.
Born April 4, 1926 in Stanly County, NC, he was the son of the late David Isiah and Nicie Russell Holt. He was a member of the Albemarle Wesleyan Church and a veteran of the US Army during WWII having served in the Asian Theater. He retired from Wiscassett Mills Co and was a former member of the Singing Americans. Mr. Holt dearly loved his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Rachel Roberson Holt. Survivors include son John David Holt and wife Wanda of Albemarle, granddaughter Stephanie Holt Harris (Austin) of Holly Springs and Bradley David Holt of Raleigh, and great-grandchildren Paisley and Daxton Harris. Mr. Holt was preceded in death by brothers George Monroe Holt and Elvon Millard Holt and a sister, Margaret Holt.
Memorials may be made to the Albemarle Wesleyan Church, 33713 Mann Rd., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press on Dec. 31, 2019