Grover Harold "Rick" Rogers III, 48, of Rockwell passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in his home.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kevin McCormac officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Born Sept. 8, 1971, he was the son of Grover Harold Rogers Jr. and Peggy Maners Mabry of New London.
He was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and was a general contractor. He loved to hunt and fish and he enjoyed golf, tennis and basketball.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Merrick Rogers, and son, Jake Rogers, both of Mt. Pleasant; sister, Mandi Rogers (Stephen Bray) of New London; stepfather, Matt-hew Mabry; aunt, Barbara Burris of New London; uncle Clyde Maners (Marlene) of Mountain Grove, Mo.; special uncle, Claude Rogers (Joyce); niece, Olivia Phillips (Adam); and numerous cousins and family members.
Memorials may be made to JDRF, 205 Regency Executive Park Dr., Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28217, or Sawtooth Farm Disabled Hunt. Checks may be made to NWTF and earmarked Sawtooth Hunt and mailed to BRS, PO Box 456, Richfield, NC 28137, or to the charity of donors' choice.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019