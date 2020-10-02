Grover Harold (Rickey) Rogers, Jr. passed away September 27, 2020.

He was born April 7, 1945 in Dade County, Florida to the late Grover H. and Martha Jane Ritchie Rogers.

He graduated from North Stanly High School in the first graduating class of 1963.

He went on to attend Forestry School in Lake City Florida and began a career at Alcoa with their timber program. He later became owner and operator of Rogers' Country Corner until he sold it in 1995.

He was proceeded in death by a son, Rick, in October 2019.

He is survived by daughter, Mandi Rogers (Steve Bray) of New London; grandchildren, Olivia (Adam) Phillips, of Kissimmee, Fla., and Merrick and Jake Rogers of Mt. Pleasant; and a brother, Claude (Joyce) Rogers of Albemarle.

A private service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store