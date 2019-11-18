|
Guion (Guy) B. Simpson Jr., age 82, passed away on Nov. 16, 2019 in Oakboro at his home surrounded by family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean A. Simpson.
He is survived by two sons, Reggie (Peggy) of Oakboro and Rodney (Shawn) of New Salem, and special friend Evelyn Pope of Oakboro.
He was born in 1937 in Smyrna, the son of Guion and Bertie Simpson.
He served three years in the Army, then retired from Western Union where he worked 31 years as a teletype repairman. He worked 10 more years repairing cameras at PCA in Matthews and fully retired in 2001.
He attended Red Cross Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher and deacon. He enjoyed fixing up old bicycles and donating them to organizations to be given to needy kids.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 19 at Red Cross Baptist Church with Pastors Jesse Herring and Josh Fraley officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service in the church. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Red Cross Baptist Church at 112 W. Red Cross Road, Oakboro, NC 28129, West Stanly Christian Ministries at www.weststanlychristian.com and Hospice of Cabarrus County at www.atriumhealthfoundation.org/supporthospice.
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Locust is serving the Simpson family.
