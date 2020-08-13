1/1
Gwendolyn (Story) Davis
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwendolyn Story Davis passed away on June 30, 2020 with her daughter Angela at her bedside holding her hand.
Gwen was born February 25, 1942 in Norwood NC to Frank and Ruby Byrd Story, and was a 1960 graduate of Norwood High School.
Gwen married her husband Larry in 1962 and they shared 58 years together. They were blessed with two children, Angela and Larry Davis Jr.
Gwen was very talented. She made all eight bridesmaids dresses for her daughter's wedding. She also made quilts, jewelry and created beautiful paintings, and many other works of art.
Gwen is survived by her husband and two children, all of Phoenix, AZ; her grandson, Garrett Goodson of Huntersville, NC; sister Frankie Story Calder (Al) of Norwood, NC; and many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as brothers and sister-in-law.
She will be sorely missed and will forever be in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved