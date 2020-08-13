Gwendolyn Story Davis passed away on June 30, 2020 with her daughter Angela at her bedside holding her hand.

Gwen was born February 25, 1942 in Norwood NC to Frank and Ruby Byrd Story, and was a 1960 graduate of Norwood High School.

Gwen married her husband Larry in 1962 and they shared 58 years together. They were blessed with two children, Angela and Larry Davis Jr.

Gwen was very talented. She made all eight bridesmaids dresses for her daughter's wedding. She also made quilts, jewelry and created beautiful paintings, and many other works of art.

Gwen is survived by her husband and two children, all of Phoenix, AZ; her grandson, Garrett Goodson of Huntersville, NC; sister Frankie Story Calder (Al) of Norwood, NC; and many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as brothers and sister-in-law.

She will be sorely missed and will forever be in our hearts.



