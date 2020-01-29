|
Ms. Gwendolyn Virginia Williams, of Albemarle, passed away peacefully at Bethany Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Jan. 26, 2020 at the age of 78.
Ms. Williams was born on Nov. 13, 1941 in Union County and was the sixth child of Robert Fitzhugh Williams and Carrie Drye Williams.
She was educated in the Stanly County School System and graduated from Albemarle Senior High School in 1961.
As a proud lifelong resident of Albemarle, she was an active member of West Albemarle Baptist Church and was employed as a sales associate for the Albemarle Walmart until her retirement.
She was active in teaching the children's Bible classes, including Vacation Bible School, in her church and continued to do so for as long as her health permitted.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Williams was preceded in death by her sisters, Connie Suzanne Gilbert and Patsy Louise Howell; and by her brother, James Fred Williams.
She is survived by her sisters, Shirley Elizabeth Williams, Wanda Gail Hathcock and Marie Williams Boger, all of Albemarle. She is also survived by her sisters, Mable Jean Lowder of Elmwood, Tenn., and Linda Kay Spear of Charlotte; and by a brother, Kenneth Wayne Williams of Albemarle.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at West Albemarle Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow immediately thereafter with the Rev. Adam Hatley presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to West Albemarle Baptist Church or to another charitable organization of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hartsell Funeral Home in Albemarle. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020