Harloe Omry "H.O." Hicks, Jr. of Albemarle passed away September 22, 2020.
Mr. Hicks was born September 10, 1927 in Badin, NC to the late Harloe Omry Hicks Sr. and the late Charlotte Greenlee Hicks.
He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Joe, Carl and Jim Hicks.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Barbara Rose Hicks of Albemarle, NC; a daughter, Anne Hicks West of Badin, NC; three sons, Steve Hicks and wife Jolie of Scottsdale, AZ; Don Hicks and wife Kim of Hilliard, OH, Jeff Hicks of Palmerville, NC; six grandchildren, Justin Hicks of Phoenix, AZ, Stephanie Hicks Mitrovic and husband Aleksandar of Scottsdale, AZ, Lauren Hicks Gulliford and husband T.J. of Freeland, MI, Joshua Hicks and wife Jessica of St. Louis, MO, Daniel Hicks of Charlotte, NC, Tricia Hicks of Kannapolis, NC; two great-grandchildren, Natalija and Nadia Mitrovic of Scottsdale, AZ.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Stanly Gardens of Memory at 2001 East Main Street, Albemarle, officiated by Amy Phillips Hicks. For those interested in attending the graveside service, please assemble in your cars at the Hartsell Funeral Home parking lot at 1:45 p.m. for the procession to the gravesite.
H.O. was a bigger-than-life character with a dynamic personality. He was a master storyteller and loved to tell jokes.
Everything he did was through the lens of humor. He loved to laugh and he loved to make people laugh. He loved life and was faithful and devoted to his family and friends.
He was a good man and will be missed.
H.O. retired from Alcoa Aluminum Company in Badin, NC in 1987 with over 40 years of service. During those years, he worked as a Storeroom Clerk, Fixed Capital Accountant and Accounting Administrator.
From 1959-1962, H.O. worked as a Material Analyst with Pratt & Whitney Jet Engine Research and Development in West Palm Beach, FL.
H.O. served in the military for over 34 years. He started his military service in 1945 in the Merchant Marines at the age of 18 and served 1 year and 4 months sea duty on two ships - the SS Sackett's Harbor and the Oberlin Victory. He survived the sinking of the Sackett's Harbor on March 1, 1946 when his T-2 Tanker broke in half in the Pacific 800 miles southwest of Adak, Alaska. He later served 8 years in the NC Army National Guard in Albemarle and 24 years in the NC Air National Guard in Badin and Charlotte.
H.O. served over 71 years in The Grand Lodge of Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons of North Carolina. He is a 32nd Degree Mason in Yadkin Falls Lodge #637, Badin, NC. He has been a Mason since 1949 and Master of the lodge twice.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Badin Baptist Church, 28 Falls Road, Badin, NC 28009 or Yadkin Falls Masonic Lodge 637, PO Box 811, Badin, NC 28009.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hicks family.
