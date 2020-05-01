Harold Edward Lilly, of Wake Forest, NC, departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
A private service will be held at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Survivors: Wife, Virginia Lilly of the home; Daughter, Deanna Lea (Zelodis) of Raleigh, NC; Son, Harold Lilly II (Angelina) of NY; Sister. Emma Lilly of Washington, DC; Brothers, Levander Lilly of FL and John Lilly of Wake Forest, NC; Grandchildren, Jessica Byrd, Ashley Lilly and Lauryn Lea.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome. com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from May 1 to May 2, 2020.