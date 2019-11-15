Home

Harry Luther Morgan


1943 - 2019
Harry Luther Morgan Obituary
Harry Luther Morgan, 76, of Sunset Beach died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Morgan was born April 12, 1943 in Stanly County, son of the late James and Lugenia Edwards Morgan.
After retirement 13 years ago, he moved to Sunset Beach where he was an avid fisherman.
He was a kid at heart, as well as a great inventor. He invented a toy minnow catcher and was able to sell the patent to an Alaskan company for a lucrative profit.
He was extremely proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with all of them.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ellen Tripp.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Morgan of Sunset Beach; children, Todd Meloy Morgan and wife Elizabeth of Kernersville, Brent Edward Morgan and wife Tracy of Mebane, Crystal Lee Morgan Robbins and husband Anthony of Mooresville, Tommy Gauthier of Sunset Beach, and Todd Gauthier of Sunset Beach; brothers, James "Jimmy" Morgan of Raleigh, Billy Morgan and wife Jeanette of Marion, and Tony Morgan of Texas; sister, Susie Robinson of Albemarle; and 10 grandchildren, Kate, Hudson, Riley, Brady, Marin, Addison, Alexandria, Courtney, Brandy, and Ashley.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr., Shallotte. A reception serving a few of his favorite foods, including banana pudding, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola, will follow the service.
Memorial condolences may be made at www.shallottefunerals.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
