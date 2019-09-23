|
|
Harvey Lee Hathcock Jr., 68, of Albemarle passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 in his home.
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 in Palestine United Methodist Church with Pastor Kevin McCormac and the Rev. Tommy Lowder officiating. Burial will follow in the Palestine Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care.
Born Aug. 7, 1951 in Stanly County, he was the son of the late Harvey Lee Hathcock Sr. and Virginia Drye Hathcock.
He was a truck driver with Griffin Wood Treatment Plant and worked at Capitol Wood Products. He was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church.
Mr. Hathcock is survived by a stepdaughter, Lorie Robbins of Albemarle; brother John Henry Hathcock (Brenda) of New London, sister Mary "Penny" Smith (David) of Albemarle; four grandchildren Jeffrey, Jake, Chandler and Madison; four great-grandchildren, Lindsae, Haley, Brooklyn and Dalton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a stepson, Billy Joe Vanhoy, and sisters, Patricia Lynn Luther and Brenda Kay Morris.
