Harvey Wayne Edwards


1938 - 2020
Harvey Wayne Edwards Obituary
Harvey Wayne Edwards, 81, of New London, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Bethany Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albemarle.
Mr. Edwards was born Nov. 9, 1938 in Stanly County to the late Harvey Lee Edwards and the late Thelma Earnhardt Edwards.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Barney Edwards; and daughter-in-law, Lynn Edwards.
Wayne was a retired employee of the textile industry.
He loved working in his garden and enjoyed fishing. Wayne enjoyed his family gatherings.
Mr. Edwards will lie in state at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020. A private funeral service and burial will be held.
Survivors include wife, Doris Simpson Edwards of New London; son, Johnny Edwards and wife Ashley of Troy; daughter, Saundra Edwards of New London; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Homer Edwards of Granite Quarry; and sister, Carolyn Wallace of Charlotte.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Edwards family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
