Hazel (McSwain) Cole
1938 - 2020
Hazel McSwain Cole, 81, of Albemarle passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in her home.
Her funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family received friends from 10 until 11 a.m. at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle prior to the hour of the service.
Born December 17, 1938 in Stanly County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow McSwain and Ethel Cole McSwain.
She was retired employee of Wiscassett Mills. She was a Christian. She loved to travel to the mountains and to the beach, especially sitting on the balcony and watching the ocean.
She also enjoyed spending time with her husband at Morrow Mountain looking for deer.
Mrs. Cole loved her family and loved spending time with them.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Wilson Lee Cole of the home; son, Louis McSwain of Chattanooga; and daughter, Jayne Eudy (Paul) of Albemarle; stepdaughters Ginny Graves (Bill) of Kirkland, Washington and Vanetta George of Kannapolis; sister, Jackie Russell of Durham; 9 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family will gather at the home of her daughter 45000 A Byrd Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
