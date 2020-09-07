Mrs. Helen Gibson Almond of Albemarle entered into the presence of Jesus on Monday, September 7, 2020.

Mrs. Almond was born in Knott County, Kentucky on December 25, 1925. She was the daughter of the late John L. Gibson and Maude Ramey Gibson.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Hubert L. Almond, and by her second husband, James Campbell.

Mrs. Almond is survived by her children, Pamela (Rev. Ed) Lowder of Albemarle, Kenneth (Lesa) of Wilmington, Timothy (Frances) of Polkton and Jill (David) Cowles of Concord. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Three brothers and two sisters also preceded her in death.

One sister, Mrs. Mildred Campbell of Lexington, Kentucky survives.

She worked at Belks for years and later managed Albemarle Christian bookstore.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, September 10, at the First Assembly of God Church in Albemarle; masks are required.

She was a faithful member of West Albemarle Baptist Church, and later became one of the original members in the starting of First Assembly. Burial will follow in the Fairview Memorial Park.

Friends may visit Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle on Wednesday, September 9th from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. to express their condolences. There will not be a family receiving line.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Helen's memory to her granddaughter's mission ministry in Australia - Momentum Builders, PO Box 472083, Tulsa, OK 74147.

