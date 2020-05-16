Helen Lambert
1921 - 2020
Helen Lambert, 98, of Locust passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Five Oaks Manor.
She was born to Almer and Effie Hartsell Smith, Dec. 5, 1921 in Stanly County. Helen was also preceded in death by two siblings, Joe Smith and Betty Sue Hartsell.
Helen graduated from Oakboro High School.
She was married to the late Afton Lambert and both were very active charter members of West Stanly Baptist Church.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. The funeral service was at Monday, May 18, 2020, 1 p.m. at West Stanly Baptist Church, 24172 NC Hwy 24-27, Albemarle officiated by Rev. George Quick. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Helen is survived by sons Stephen Lambert (Shirley) and David Lambert (Kathy); grandchildren Donna Allen (Larry), Jeff Lambert (Michelle, and Matthew Lambert (Lindsay); great-grandchildren Danielle Hartsell (Ryan), Hailey Barbee (Devin), Landon Allen (Gabrielle), Jonathan Lambert (Tiffany), Brittany Medlin (Shawn); and a host of great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Leroy Smith.
Helen was a loving and devoted mother, adored her family and always looked forward to gatherings and reunions. Discussions about family, past and present, were an enjoyment. She was loved by everyone who met her, never met a stranger and loved her church family.
A special thanks to Helen's caretakers, Johnsie Helms and Dolly Howard, as well as Hospice of Cabarrus County and Five Oaks Manor.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Lambert family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfl.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
(704) 888-5571
