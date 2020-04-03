|
Henry Lee "Buster" Thompson Sr., 85, of Norwood died peacefully Thursday evening, April 2, 2020 at his home.
A Private Family Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Norwood First United Methodist Church. Rev. Bill Roberts will officiate. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
Buster was born June 26, 1934 in Stanly County to the late Henry and Eva Russell Thompson.
He was a 1953 graduate of Norwood High School and a member of Norwood First United Methodist Church.
He worked for many years with Wiscasset Mills and retired from K-Mart as manager of the sporting goods department.
Buster was an active part of the Norwood community where he had served 12 years as a Norwood Councilman and was an avid golfer and a former coach for American Legion Baseball.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Lowder Thompson, and his daughter, Laura Thompson Roseman, and his brother, Tommy Thompson.
He is survived by his sons, Henry Thompson Jr. of Siler City and John Thompson (Kim) of Norwood; two brothers, Gene Thompson (Sharon) of Albemarle and Harold Thompson (Nellie) of Norwood; son-in-law, Todd Roseman of Charlotte; one sister Brenda Harris (Tony) of Norwood; one sister-in-law, Hilda Thompson of Oakboro; five grandchildren, Sarah Thompson Morton, Mary Grace Thompson, Christian Thompson (Hillari), Alex Roseman and Wil Roseman (Katherine); and four great-grandchildren, Riley and Cooper Morton, J.T. and Laura Thompson.
The family wishes to express their special thanks to Angela and Beth and the entire staff of Hospice for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to the . Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, STE 250, Charlotte, NC 28029 or Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharries, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020