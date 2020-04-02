|
|
Henry Myron Springer died April 1, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born to Henry Silas Springer and Emma Burgess Springer on April 10, 1933, in Farmer, NC.
He was married to Bonnie Mullinix Springer for 62 years. They raised three children, Amanda Springer Hathcock, (Jeff), Huntersville; Daniel Thomas Springer, (Cindy), Charlotte; Kelley Springer Adams, (David), Gastonia; five grandchildren, Candice Hathcock Stone, (Shane); Jonathan Hathcock, Garrett Hazard, Adam Springer and Ryan Springer; great-grandson, Mason Curenton; and have a surviving sister-in-law, Geraldine Brown Springer, deceased brother, James Horace Springer, and sister, Jane Springer Haynie (Jim).
Henry graduated Albemarle High School, served in the U.S. Navy for four years, attended Pfeiffer College, and graduated Kings Business School, Charlotte, in 1959.
He was employed by Gray and Creech, Inc., Charlotte for 34 years; Floyd Freeman Graphics, Greenville, NC for four years, retiring in 1998.
Henry was quite the outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting. He was also very active in the Boy Scouts, a recipient of the Order of the Arrow, The Silver Beaver Award, and various other Scouting awards.
Henry was a former beekeeper, helped build several Habitat for Humanity homes, in Charlotte, as well as Albemarle, and went on several trips to Princeville, for restoration following hurricanes.
He was very active at Stony Hill UMC. singing in the choir, member of the UMM, and the Welcome Class. He was a member of the Singing Americans for 16 years, member of the Sunshine Group, as well as the Lunch Bunch, made up of the surviving members of his graduating class of 1951.
A memorial service for Henry will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Stony Hill UMC, Singing Americans of Stanly County, Boy Scout Troop No. 82, Community Homecare and Hospice of Troy, or to charity of donor's choice.
Special thanks to Ashley Lovings, his Hospice Care Nurse.
Cremation provided by Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.
Published in Stanly News And Press on Apr. 2, 2020