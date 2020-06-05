Herbert Clifford Parsons, 82, of Albemarle, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Woodhaven Court.
Clifford was born October 22, 1937 in Montgomery County to the late Theodore Parsons and Carrie Blake Parsons.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, Dub Parsons, Clarence Parsons, Rosey Parsons; sisters, Elgie Parsons, Annie Haywood, Yvonne Cranford; and grandson, Chris Burris.
He will lie in state from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Stanly Gardens of Memory, officiated by Rev. Danny Laws.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Maxine Parsons; sons, Herbert (Maggie) Parsons, Jr., Howard Parsons; stepsons, Bill (Shirley Dawkins) Burris, Jeff Burris; sisters, Hazel Greene, Jean Smith; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Clifford served his country honorably in the United States Air Force, and was owner and operator of Herbert Parsons Backhoe.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Woodhaven Court and Community Home Care and Hospice for their compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 1024 Albemarle Road, Suite 904, Troy, NC 27371.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Parsons family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.