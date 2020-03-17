|
How do you describe the life of a man who is known to his family as their protector and provider, to his loving wife of 65 years as her best friend and true love, to his children as their father and daddy, and to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as their Paw Paw?
Words are not enough to express Herman Darrell Faulkner's true strength of character and the role model that he showed our family and community.
Born Nov. 21, 1928 to the late Clyde Clarence Faulkner Sr. and Ollie Lizette Ridenhour Faulkner, he was the fifth of seven children.
Herman Faulkner peacefully met his Savior and was welcomed by "his bride" to his eternal home on March 11, 2020.
A service to celebrate his life was held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Baptist Church with internment at Plyler Baptist Church following the service.
The family received friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Herman Faulkner was predeceased by his parents, Clyde Clarence Faulkner Sr. and Ollie Lizette Ridenhour Faulkner; his love of his life, Elizabeth Ramelle Plyler Faulkner; and siblings, Opal Hicks, Horace Faulkner, Clyde Junior Faulkner, Cleveland Faulkner and Jack Faulkner.
He is survived by his children, Pocahontas Faulkner Noland (Larry) of Albemarle, Kim Faulkner Rhyne (Mark) of Frisco and Randy Darrell Faulkner (Wanda) of Albemarle.
He is survived by one sister, Colin Braswell Guidas of Pinehurst; and sister-in-law, Sylvia Faulkner of Albemarle.
Treasuring his memory are his grandchildren, Ashleigh Hinson, Dave Williams (Jessica), Brittany Blalock (David), Lauren Hatley (Neil), and Brock Faulkner. Great-grandchildren are Riley Hinson, Blakely Hinson, Emelia (Emmy) Williams and Elizabeth (Elle) Williams.
Memorial contributions can be made to Plyler Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 25958 Austin Road, Albemarle, NC 28001 or to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie at 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Faulkner family.
Published in Stanly News And Press on Mar. 17, 2020