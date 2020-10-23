Herman Guilford Lipe was called home to God on October 22, 2020 after serving Him for 98 years on this earth as a role model for what a loving, caring person can accomplish with just a friendly smile, a genuine concern for other people and a willingness to say "yes" when asked to help.
Herman was born August 8, 1922 in Stanly County to the late Ransom Alexander Lipe and Anna Hartman Lipe.
He was preceded in death in 2006 by his beloved wife of 58 years, Beda Arey Lipe, for whom he was a devoted husband and caregiver; infant daughter, Janet Elaine Lipe; sisters, Margie Britt and Aileen Myers; and brothers, R.A. Lipe, Jr. and Thomas Eller Lipe, Sr.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Salem United Methodist Church. The funeral service to celebrate his life will follow at 1 p.m. with the family in the church sanctuary, officiated by Pastor David Talbert and Rev. Fred Jordan. The service will be broadcast over the radio for guests to hear in their cars. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery with honors conducted by the Millingport Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his sons, Edward Lipe (Nancy) and Robert Lipe (Marlys); his grandson, Daniel Lipe; and by many nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors who felt like he was part of their family.
Herman was raised on a farm and spent his childhood doing chores for his mom and dad. When he got married he built his home next to the family farm, and paid attention to the fields and the land under his care. He was always "supervising" as the crops around him were planted and harvested.
He served his country for three years in the U.S. Navy during World War II and took great pride in his veteran status.
After the Navy, Herman went to school to learn about electronics, and spent his career working on televisions and radios, and eventually installing two-way radios for companies in a 5-county area around Albemarle.
Upon retirement, he and Beda took vacations around the country to see the sights and to see their kids. A favorite vacation was always going to the beach with family to fish for spot, which became a yearly event.
Herman was a dedicated member of the Millingport community. He was an active life-long member of Salem United Methodist Church, he served as a volunteer fireman for the Millingport Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the Millingport Men's Club, the Friendship Club and the Birthday Club.
One of his passions was delivering meals to "old people," which he enjoyed doing with his wife, and later with his children, church members and neighbors. He was still delivering meals in September of this year.
He was loved by all and will be missed by all.
Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church New Building Fund, 20987 NC Highway 73, Albemarle, NC 28001, or Millingport Volunteer Fire Department, 32521 Millingport Road, New London, NC 28127.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Lipe family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.