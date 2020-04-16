|
|
Hilda Athene Smith Weaver passed from this earthly existence on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 92.
Daughter of Felton Flave and Annie Lee Jones Smith, Athene was born on Sept. 6, 1927 in the Liberty Hill Community and spent her young years helping on her parents' family farm.
She was married on Jan. 6, 1945 at the age of 17 to James Eugene Weaver and they lived together in Frog Pond until his passing on Sept. 6, 2006.
Until she lost her hearing, Athene was active with Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Choir and Sunday School, the Singing Americans and the Stanly Extension Club, where she served as Treasurer for over 40 years.
She retired from Albemarle Spinning Mill/ Union Underwear Company in 1992, where she was employed since her teens.
She enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Karen Lowder and husband Richard of Albemarle, Doug Weaver of Frog Pond, and Ketti Overcash and husband Davey of Terrell; grandchildren, Karen Brown and husband Steve of Albemarle, Lindsey Toole and husband Chris of Stanfield, Daniel Weaver and wife Kim of New London, Ivy Overcash of Atlanta, Ga., and Jessalee Lowder Beach of Kings Mountain; her brother, Loran Smith and wife Selma of Charlotte; as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death in addition to James were her brother, Buford Smith, sisters Doris Ritchie and Pauline Furr, and her grandson, Cole Tucker.
Also holding a special place in her heart were niece Iris Hathcock and neighbor Lisa Morton, whose visits and calls were priceless gifts.
The family would like to pay special thanks to the caregivers at Stanly Manor whose loving care was especially important during the COVID-19 quarantine.
Athene laid in state for the public to pay their respects on Thursday, April 16 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home in Albemarle. A private graveside service was on Friday, April 17 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Oakboro.
Memorials can be made to a local charity of the giver's choice. Hartsell Funeral Home is serving the Weaver family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020