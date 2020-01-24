|
Mr. Howard Frank Plyler, age 87, of Marion, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Rosehill Retirement Center following a brief period of declining health.
A native of Albemarle in Stanly County, he was a son of the late Leo H. Plyler and Mary Dry Plyler.
Howard served his country honorably in the Korean War.
He spent most of his career as an Industrial Engineer at the Collins & Aikman plant in Old Fort.
His love for his family, and especially his daughters, was expressed in many ways. He constructed an elaborate treehouse and an innovative cable car zip line among other things.
Howard loved the outdoors and enjoyed nothing more than spending time at the family farm in Chucky, Tenn., working on and improving it.
His attention to detail was well known and it paid off in the quality alfalfa hay he grew on the Greenlee farm, something he was recognized for locally.
His other interests were many and included fishing, duck hunting and training Labrador Retrievers.
Mr. Plyler is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Lowder Plyler; two daughters, Cynthia P. Cervantes (Jorge) of Plantation, Fla., and Dr. Jennifer L. Plyler (Paula) of Asheville; his sister, Laura Mae Dennis of Hendersonville; and two grandchildren, Victoria Milagros Cervantes and Jorge Francisco Cervantes.
The family will gather together sometime in the spring of the year for a time of remembrance and memorialization.
Those wishing to honor his life might want to consider making a memorial contribution to one of his favorite charities: MemoryCare in Asheville at www.MemoryCare,org, or to the at www.stjude.org.
Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020