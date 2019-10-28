|
Howard Wayne Osborne, 75, of Badin passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Atrium Health, Northeast.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at Badin Baptist Church at 5 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 with the Rev. B. J. Bowers and Chaplain Jeff Kidd officiating. The family will greet guests following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Born Nov. 11, 1943 in High Point, he was the son of Marie Scott Osborne of Denton and the late Howard Charles Osborne.
He was retired from the furniture industry.
He was a member of Badin Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He loved children, Alabama football and antiquing.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 20 years, Brenda Hinson Osborne of the home; son, Eric Osborne of Oak Ridge; daughter, Lee Smith (Greg) of Catawba; a brother, Larry Osborne of High Point; sisters, Peggy Motley of Thomasville, Donna Osborne of Archdale, Rhonda Osborne of Thomasville and Lois Locklar of Archdale; step-daughters, Twyla Kidd (Jeff) of Albemarle and Kim McIlwaine (Larry) of Albemarle; 10 grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Badin Baptist Church, PO Box 337, Badin, NC 28009.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019