Hoyle Braxton Long, 80, of Albemarle passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the Brian Center in Concord.

His graveside service was held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Canton Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Gary Hunsucker officiating.

Born April 18, 1940 in Stanly County, he was the son of the late George Wilson Long and Maggie Mescitous Watkins Long.

Hoyle worked for many years in auto body repair. He enjoyed fishing and tractor pulling. He also enjoyed making funny faces at his great-grandbabies and making them giggle.

Mr. Long was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Furr Long.

He is survived by his son (and caregiver), Darrell Braxton Long (Kim), and daughter, Tana Long Huneycutt (Dywayne). Other survivors include brothers Fred, Ray and Bobby and sisters Geneva Hartsell, Martha Efird, Frances Campbell, Linda Troutman and Mary Taylor; grandchildren: Whitney Long Roach (Zach), Braxton Blaine Long (Meredith), Casey Huneycutt and Daniel Huneycutt; and three great-grandchildren, Braxton Jon Roach, Ellie Kate Long and Weston Jon Roach.

Hoyle is preceded in death by his brothers, Lee Roy Long, James Robert Long, Reece Jackson Long, and sisters, Johnnie Long Thompson and Lucy Malinda Long, and a grandson, Travis Huneycutt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Canton Baptist Church's Cemetery Fund, 24615 Endy Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Locust is serving the Long Family.



