|
|
Hugh Lincoln Hinson, 86, of Albemarle, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at the Tucker Hospice House, Kannapolis.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019 at Pine Grove United Methodist Church with the Rev. Brad Hinton officiating. There will be a 30 minute viewing prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service.
Hugh was born Feb. 12, 1933 in Stanly County, and was the son of the late Fred Hinson and Mary Victoria Hahn Hinson.
Mr. Hinson retired from Metal Forge and was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served as a B-29 Bomber mechanic.
He was a lifetime member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church, where he was a past Sunday School teacher, Lay Leader and choir member.
Hugh was a master woodworker building custom furniture and cabinets. He enjoyed fishing and shrimping, gardening and spending time with his family including his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Hinson is survived by his wife, Jimmie Carol Burleson Hinson of the home. Other survivors include a son, Ronnie E. Hinson and wife, Freida, of Albemarle; daughter, Misty Hinson Hamilton and husband, Ricky, of Albemarle; two brothers, Max Hinson of Albemarle and Robert Hinson of Salisbury; four grandchildren, Tiffany Barbee (Jon) of Albemarle, Dane Hinson (Katie) of Albemarle, Brandon Hamilton (Jessie) of Polkton and Brooke Scott (Travis) of Oakboro; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 28766 N.C. Highway 24-27, Albemarle, NC 28001 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Hinson Family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019