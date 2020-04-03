|
|
Irma Jean Woodlief, 86, formerly of Asheboro, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Beacon Place in Greensboro.
Born in Henderson, NC, on Sept. 29, 1933, Jean was the daughter of the late Romie Woodlief and Irma Sherron Woodlief.
She was retired from the NC Zoo.
Jean was a member of Flag Springs UMC and loved her Sunday school class.
Most of all she loved to dance, play bridge, and be a "Mama" and "Nana" to her children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Edith Finnegan, Margaret Edwards, Hazel McWilliams; and brother, Milton Woodlief.
She is survived by her daughter, Lawrencette Reese McSwain of Waxhaw, NC; sons, Michael Reese (Cindy) of Greensboro, Anthony Reese (Janessa Patrick) of Boone; grandchildren, Lauren McNeely (T.J.), Whitney McSwain (Chad Woods), Abby Rochelle (Evan), Margo Sapp (Jake), Olivia Reese, Sophie Reese; great-grandchildren, Ruby, Hazel and Miles McNeely, Caston and Kirra Sapp; and many special nieces and nephews.
Due to restrictions on group gatherings, a private graveside service was held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Flag Springs UMC, officiated by Rev. Carol Hunter. The family is planning a celebration of life event at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flag Springs UMC, 5852 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro, NC 27205; NC Zoo Society, 4403 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro, NC 27205; or to the , Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
The family wants to express their gratitude and love to the staff of the Azalea Unit at the Arboretum of Heritage Green and to the staff at Beacon Place in Greensboro.
Condolences may be made online at www.ridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020