Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188

Irvin Edwin Brewbaker


1946 - 2019
Irvin Edwin Brewbaker Obituary
Irvin Edwin Brewbaker, 73, of Concord, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
Mr. Brewbaker was born March 23, 1946 in Roanoke, Va. to the late Alton J. Brewbaker and Beverley Sharpe Brewbaker.
He was a 1968 graduate of Lenoir Rhyne College. He put his degree and God-given congenial personality to good use pursuing a life-long career in sales. He was with Fagus Gre-Con for more than 30 years.
Mr. Brewbaker was an avid sports fan and coached youth baseball for many, many years.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home.
Survivors include wife of 35 years, Teresa Brewbaker, and children, Alison Brewbaker, Brent Brewbaker (Cindy) and Aaron Brewbaker (Laura). He is also survived by four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Goforth, Preston Goforth, Vayda Brewbaker and Ayla Brewbaker.
Memorials may be made to Jeff Gordon Levine Children's Hospital in Concord.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Brewbaker family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
