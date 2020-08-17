Jack Alton Carter, 86, of 37598 Mountain Creek Road, New London, died peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Four Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Flat Rock, N.C.

He was born in Stanly County on May 25, 1934 to the late Herbert Ozias Carter and the late Ada Russell Carter.

He was educated in Stanly County public schools and from 1952 to 1956 served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed mainly in Biloxi, Miss., where he taught electronics.

In 1961 he earned a bachelor's degree in education with a minor in political science from Wake Forest College and while there played for the freshman football team.

After a brief period as an ATF agent in Florence, S.C., Mr. Carter returned to Stanly County and worked in personnel for Collins & Aikman Corporation and from 1964 to 1974 was director of personnel at Federal Pacific Electric Company.

In 1974 he was elected to a term on the Stanly County Board of Education.

In later years Mr. Carter was a self-employed business owner and a salesman for various companies in Stanly County and around North Carolina, most of them in the textile industry. From 2000 to 2014, he was a correctional officer at the Albemarle Correctional Institution in New London.

He was a skilled athlete, avid outdoorsman, former Boy Scouts of America volunteer, proud lifelong member of the Republican Party, firearms enthusiast, faithful Christian, and beloved father.

His physical courage, playful humor, joyful laugh, and relentless optimism were the admiration of his many friends and loved ones.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, H. Otha Carter and Joseph E. Carter, and a sister, Albarose Speight.

Survivors include his wife, Joe Ann, of Badin; a sister, Marcella Hatley of Albemarle; three sons, Rodney Craig Carter (Rebecca Greene) of Hendersonville, N.C., Joe Douglas Carter (Amanda Sanders) of Daleville, Va., and Kevin Russell Carter (Amy Bacevich) of Cincinnati, Ohio; seven grandsons, Craig, Matt, Troy, Jared, Dylan, Andrew, and Alex; one great-granddaughter, Emma; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mr. Carter's remains will be interred at Mountain Creek Primitive Baptist Church cemetery in New London. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Four Seasons Foundation, 211 North Main Street, Hendersonville, N.C., 28792, or to Mountain Creek Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Howard Isenhour, 44097 Ridenhour Road, Gold Hill, N.C., 28071.

