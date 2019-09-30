|
|
Jack Clinton Efird, 87, of Norwood died peacefully at home after a lengthy illness on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Jack married the love of his life, Margie Isabelle Coley, on Feb. 1, 1952 in Chesterfield, S.C.
He was a proud Korean War veteran and retired from Stanly Fixtures in Norwood.
He loved to fish, hunt and ride his four-wheeler around the farm, to the pond and just wherever he wanted to go.
Jack and Margie were avid gardeners and worked tirelessly in their vegetable garden every summer as long as their health allowed them.
Jack was very proud of the large tomatoes that would come out of the garden and the delicious tomato sandwiches that the family would enjoy during the summer.
He was a longtime member of Cottonville Baptist Church.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Margie, and son, Ronnie (Wendy) of Norwood, and grandsons, Jeremy of Ahoskie, and Rob of Norwood. Also surviving are his siblings, Price (Ruby) of Albemarle, Harvol of Cheraw, S.C., Gene (Sandra) of Albemarle, Cassie Eddins of Cheraw, S.C. and Judy Morton (Tony) of Albemarle; and a very special nephew and niece, Wade Efird of Norwood and Cindy Efird Ramsey of Pennsylvania.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, Grady and Mary Floyd Efird, and brothers, William, Lewis, Floyd Lee and Gary.
Funeral services were at Cottonville Baptist Church on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, with burial in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001 or to a .
Edwards Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019