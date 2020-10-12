Jack Methias Kluttz, 88, of Albemarle, NC passed away Friday morning, Oct. 9, 2020 at Atrium Northeast, Concord, NC.

Mr. Kluttz was born on Nov. 5, 1931 in Cabarrus County, NC, the eldest son of the late Jackson Sebron (J.S.) and Mary Wyatt Clayton Kluttz.

Jack was well-educated as a graduate of Millingport High School, Pfeiffer Junior College, Appalachian State Teachers College and East Carolina University where he obtained a Master's Degree in Education. He served as an educator/principal for North Carolina school systems in Lenoir County, Columbus County and Robeson County. He also taught at Robeson and Stanly Technical Colleges.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Joyce Bernice Roscoe Kluttz; brothers, Clayton Delano Kluttz, Jake Nelson Kluttz (Phyllis) and Julius Carroll Kluttz; and sisters Annie Lou Kluttz Honeycutt (David) and Mary Patricia Kluttz Phillips (Joel).

Survivors include his brother, John Brown Kluttz and wife Julie of Gold Hill, NC; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He loved the Lord and enjoyed going to church, attending Central Methodist, First Lutheran, Fairview Baptist and most recently St. Stephen's Lutheran Gold Hill.

He was a former member of Lion's Club International and enjoyed researching his family genealogy.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Memorial Park with Rev. Ruth Ann Sipe officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to a church of the donor's choice.

