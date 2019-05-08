Services Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle 522 N 2nd St. Albemarle , NC 28001 (704) 983-1188 Memorial service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church of Albemarle Jack Phillips

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jack Phillips passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. May 10, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Albemarle. The family will receive friends at a reception after the service.

Jack was born on Sept. 14, 1932 to the late Morris and Jimmie Phillips in Bassett, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim and Dan, and granddaughter, Erin Phillips.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; sister, Patsy Miller of Lexington; son, Jay Phillips (Kelley) of Albemarle; daughters, Ashley Wall (Ernie) of Greensboro, Catherine Nettles (Troy), also of Greensboro; Molly Schoneveld (Dave) of Los Angeles; six grandchildren including Braxton Wall (Katherine) of Raleigh, Kellyn Barger (Ronnie) of Waxhaw, Jillian Stallings (Vic) of Albemarle, Fletcher Wall of Los Angeles, Carr Nettles and Claire Nettles, both of Greensboro; and eight great-grandchildren.

Jack lived his life to the fullest and loved nothing more than being with his family and friends. He loved to travel and always wanted to know, "What are we doing next?"

The beach was his happy place and he and Susan went every chance they could.

He was an avid sportsman who played tennis, racquetball and golf.

He had a beautiful voice and would often break out into song. Being the patriot that he was, one of his very favorite was "God Bless America."

He always looked forward to attending his monthly meeting of the Albemarle Investment Club, as well as Dinner Club.

After serving in the Navy from 1952-1956, Jack settled in Lexington and was employed by General Transmission.

He was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Lexington, where he was a deacon and moderator.

He founded Industrial Products in 1976 and ultimately moved to Albemarle, where he joined the First Baptist Church of Albemarle.

Jack loved the Lord and his community and served in many ways.

He was a board member for the Bank of Stanly, board president of the Stanly County YMCA, chairman of the Stanly County Chamber of Commerce, member of the Board of Trustees at Wingate University, chairman of the Stanly Regional Hospital Foundation Board and served on the Stanly County Community College Foundation.

He also served as president of Stanly County Historical Preservation Society and chairman of the committee for the Courthouse Square Park Project. He was involved in the Albemarle Improvement, LLC, which helped revitalize downtown Albemarle.

Jack was the campaign finance chairman of Stanly County for Jim Hunt for governor and was appointed by Gov. Jim Hunt to the first North Carolina Entrepreneurial Development Board.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of The Cottage at Spring Arbor of Albemarle for their loving care of Jack.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Albemarle, 202 N. 2nd St., Albemarle, NC, 28001; Stanly County YMCA, 427 N. 1st St., Albemarle, NC, 28001; Hospice of Stanly County, 960 N. 1st St., Albemarle, NC, 28001; or the .

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Phillips family.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Phillips family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Stanly News And Press from May 8 to May 10, 2019