Jacob Columbus Efird, 82, of Oakboro, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Atrium Health Stanly.
A celebration of life service will be at 12 p.m. Aug. 10, 2019 at Big Lick Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Jeff Springer. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the church.
Mr. Efird was born Sept. 14, 1936 in Montgomery County to the late Christopher Columbus Efird and Margaret Ann Bass Efird.
He was a member at Big Lick Baptist Church and retired from Stanly Knit.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joreita Coble Efird of the home; son, Stephen Craig Efird of Oakboro; daughters, Melanie Jo Efird and Heather Belle Caine, both of Oakboro; grandchildren, Jeremy Shoe, Cayley Shoe, Jayce Caine and Tanna Caine; sister, Polly Ezzard of Georgia; and half brother, Aaron Huneycutt of Wadesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Big Lick Baptist Church at 626 Big Lick Road, Oakboro, NC 28129, or to the .
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Locust is serving the Efird family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019