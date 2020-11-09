1/1
James Albert Mincey
1939 - 2020
James Albert Mincey passed away on October 26, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Valentine Mincey, and their children, Karen M. Gordon and James A. Mincey, Jr., his brothers Frank and John, and his sister Geneva, and his beloved grandchildren Benjamin, Parker and Emerson.
James was born on October 9, 1939 in Loris, S.C. to James Alton Mincey and Dollie Beatrice Mincey.
He had 8 brothers and 5 sisters.
He served in the Army, loved to fish and the outdoors.
He loved to be around any body of water and especially Lake Tillery.
He adored his grandchildren and had a special connection with nature. Family was very important to James and the things he was most proud of in his life were being married to his loving wife for 57 years and making sure his family was taken care of.
James will be laid to rest with his faithful dog, Black Stuff.
A private service was held at McEwen Funeral Home.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.McEwenFS.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7043346421
