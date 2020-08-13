1/1
James Bennett Hartsell
1921 - 2020
James Bennett Hartsell, 99, of Albemarle, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Trinity Place in Albemarle.
Mr. Hartsell was born April 16, 1921 to the late Charlie and Nealie Campbell Hartsell.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Poplin Hartsell, and brothers, Alfred Hartsell and C.V. Hartsell.
James was a World War II veteran and a long-time member of Fairview Baptist Church. He was a retired supervisor from American Efird.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Fairview Memorial Park, 1425 East Main Street, Albemarle,officiated by Pastor, Delane Burris.
James is survived by, son, Jimmy (Jan) Hartsell of Albemarle; daughter, Annette (Tommy) Brown of Shallotte; grandchildren, Tracy (Keith) Jones of Shallotte; Amy Brown of Albemarle, Eric Hartsell of Winston-Salem, Seth Hartsell of Banner Elk; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Pearlie (Don) McGhee of Albemarle; brothers, Homer (Juanita) Hartsell, Charlie Hartsell Jr. of Albemarle.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 410 Ridge Street, Albemarle, NC 28001 or Disabled American Veterans, 2400 Rock Hill Church Road, Concord, NC 28027.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hartsell family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
