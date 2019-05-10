James Calvin Whitley, 64, of Richfield, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Whitley was born July 28, 1954 in Stanly County to the late Crawford Lee Whitley and the late Edith Arlene Whitley.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Lee Whitley.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kay Eckstein. Burial will follow at the Stanly Gardens of Memory at 2001 E. Main St., Albemarle.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Treece Whitley of Richfield; son, Barrett Whitley; daughter, Jenny Whitley; grandchildren, J.D. Whitley, Blake Whitley, James Menadue, Jr., and Zebulon Menadue; brothers, Gary Whitley of New London, Doug Whitley of New London; sisters, Becky Whitley of Millingport, and Arlene Huneycutt (Donnie) of Millingport.

Memorials may be made to s Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org).

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com. Published in Stanly News And Press from May 10 to May 11, 2019