James Carson Efird Jr.


1947 - 2019
James Carson Efird Jr. Obituary
James Carson Efird Jr., of Red Cross, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
Jimmy was born Nov. 5, 1947 to the late James Carson Efird Sr. and the late Cleonia Efird.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Elaine Efird of the home; son, Jeff Efird and wife Dee Dee; son, Neil Efird; and son, Daniel Efird; brother, Wayland Efird and wife Janet; sister, Bonita Thompson and husband Kevin; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Jimmy proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1969 to 1973.
He retired from Diebold after 27 years of service. He began a second career with Wells Fargo and retired from there in as well.
Jimmy loved gardening and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
A memorial service to honor Jimmy's life was at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel, officiated by Elder James Carelock, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Efird family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
