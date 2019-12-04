|
James D. Mills Sr., beloved husband, father, and grandfather, left this life peacefully after complications from Alzheimer's disease at the age of 86, on the evening of Dec. 3, 2019.
James "Jim" Mills was an native of Anson County and son of Kemp Mills and Vera Curlee Mills.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Warren Mills of Winston-Salem, and his sister, Margaret "Marty" Mills Mabry of Wilmington.
Jim was a graduate of Wadesboro Senior High School. He attended Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Ga. for one year and transferred to UNC Chapel Hill and graduated in 1956.
His career in education consisted of:
• 1956-1958 - Principal at Weldon High School in Weldon.
• 1958-1961 - Instructor at the U.S. Dependents High School in Mannheim, Germany.
• 1961-1962 - National Science Foundation Scholarship attendee at UNC Chapel Hill.
• 1962-1964 - Instructor at Wadesboro Senior High School in Wadesboro.
• 1964-1980 - Assistant principal and teacher at North Stanly High School in New London.
• 1980-1985 Shop - Instructor at West Stanly High School in Oakboro.
Following retirement, he and his wife Elaine traveled and operated a small antique business for nearly 30 years.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 64 years, Elaine Morgan Mills; daughter, Vera "Susie" Mills and husband Sam Disch; sons, James Dexter Mills Jr., and Gregory A. Mills and wife Kim; grandchildren, Sam Mills and wife Kaitlan, Anne Charlotte "Charli" Mills Shelton and husband John, Kristina Mills and Peter Mills and wife Laura Ashley.
A memorial service will be held at Hartsell Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The family will receive friends at the family home from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Memorials to Hospice of Stanly County.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Mills family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019