James Darrell Kimrey, 70, of Albemarle died Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
The Rev. Danny Laws will officiate and interment will follow in Cottonville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Darrell was born Dec. 25, 1949 in Stanly County to the late Gena Lee Kimrey and Grover and Ruth Kimrey Whitley. He was a 1968 graduate of South Stanly High School and a retiree of Alcoa.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Belinda Martin Kimrey of the home; two sons, Jimmy Darrell Kimrey (Lisa) of Albemarle and Joseph Dewayne Kimrey (Kimberley) of Mt. Gilead; a daughter, Jennifer Kimrey Lowder (Neil) of New London; a brother, Bernard Whitley (Jean) of Oakboro; two sisters-in-law, Paulette Whitley and Betty Whitley of Norwood; 13 grandchildren, Sara Kimrey, Tyler Cody, Michaela Kimrey, Hunter Kimrey, Chase Kimrey, Grayson Lowder, Hayden Lowder, Kalyn Kimrey, Jaxon Kimrey, Colten Kimrey, Julia Kimrey, Jacie Kimrey and Reid Kimrey; and a great-granddaughter, Lyla Lee Burris.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Grady Paul and Roger Wayne Whitley.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020