James E. Arey
1944 - 2020
James E. Arey, 75, of Richfield passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Trinity Place in Albemarle. A memorial service will be held Wednesday May 6 at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Richfield with Pastor Michael Lambert officiating.
Born Oct. 9, 1944 in Charleston, S.C., he was the son of the late Frank Arey and the late Hattie Lowder Arey.
James was an auto body mechanic and owned J&H Auto Repair in New London. He enjoyed camping and collecting antiques.
He is survived by his wife, Hilda; daughter, Tammy Goodman, stepson, Jackie Dunn; brother, Harold; sisters, Mary Hill and Janie Phillips; granddaughter, Whitney Goodman; and great-grandson, Brayden Goodman.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his son, Jimmy.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church at P.O. Box 151 Richfield, NC 28137.
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Arey family.

Published in Stanly News And Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
