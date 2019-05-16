Services Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle 522 N 2nd St. Albemarle , NC 28001 (704) 983-1188 James "Jimmy" Fox

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers James "Jimmy" Fox, 79, of Mount Gilead, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle.

Jimmy was born December 3, 1939 and raised in Garden City, N.Y., to the late Richard and Genevieve Mary Fox.

He was also preceded in death by daughters, Maureen and Mary Kathleen Fox; nephews, Michael Christopher and Jimmy Frideborn; brothers, Richard and Thomas Fox; and sister, Catherine Ayers.

Jimmy graduated from Delahanty Academy, Jamaica, N.Y.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was a volunteer firefighter for more than 20 years with Levittown Volunteer Fire Department.

Jimmy enjoyed managing Little League Baseball for all his children.

He was also a Boy Scout leader.

Jimmy was a 3rd Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus.

He was a current member of the American Legion Post 76.

Jimmy never met a stranger.

He was a loving husband, father and grandpa.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved.

Survivors include beloved wife of 55 years, Carol Ann Fox; daughter, Nancy (Mike Kane) Fox; son, Brian (Susanna) Fox; son, James (Kenny Nicholson) Fox Jr.; son, Christopher (Jeannie) Fox; daughter, Dyana (Tom) Grix; daughter, Peggy Fox; sister, Rose M. Frideborn; grandchildren, Genny Fox, Christine (Omar) Velaquez, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Tejeda, Denise (Justin Austin) Fox, Debra Fox, Joanne Fox, Tommy Doran, Jamie (Justin) Swanson, Kylie Nicholson, Theresa Fox, Megan Fox, Victoria Fox and Michael J. Fox; 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Jackie (Linda) Christopher; and Louie and Barbara Christopher.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Annunciation Catholic Church, 416 N. 2nd St., Albemarle, officiated by Rev. Peter Fitzgibbons. A reception will immediately follow in the Family Life Center.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to or Sloan Kettering Cancer Hospital.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Fox family.

