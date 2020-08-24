1/1
James Hulett "Jip" Forte
1922 - 2020
James Hulett (Jip) Forte, 98, of New London, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home.
A funeral service for Mr. Forte will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel officiated by Rev. Stoney Benfield and Rev. Daryl Huneycutt. Burial will follow in the Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors by the Stanly County VFW.
Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service.
James was born June 6, 1922 in Stanly County to the late William Franklin Forte and Pearl Selena Griffin Forte.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the European Theatre during WWII.
During his career, he worked with the Wiscassett Hosiery Mill before retiring as a maintenance worker with Stanly Community College.
Mr. Forte was also a member at Prospect Baptist Church.
Mr. Forte was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Gilliam Forte, on September 9, 2014.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Dean (Mickey) of Elon, NC, Beth Mauldin (Don) of Oak Island, NC, Cinda Efird of Oak Island, NC, and Kim Forte (Tevis Russell) of Badin, NC; 7 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
James was also preceded in death by his sisters, Louise Forte Lowder and Demaize Forte Tysinger, and his brother, Clifford Forte.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Stanly & The Uwharrie at 960 N. 1st St., Albemarle, NC 28001 or to Prospect Baptist Church at 502 Prospect Church Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Forte family.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
