James Kenneth Efird, 90, of Albemarle, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Bethany Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albemarle.
Mr. Efird was born July 19, 1929 in Stanly County to the late James Henry Efird and the late Lessie Efird.
He was also preceded in death by his son, David Neal Efird.
Mr. Efird will lie in state at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A private graveside service will be follow at 1 p.m. at St. Martin's Lutheran Church Cemetery at 16592 St. Martin Road in Albemarle officiated by Pastor Phil Thorsen.
Survivors include wife, Bobbie Nell Efird of Albemarle; sons, Kevin (Nina) Efird of New London, Randy (Lee Ann) Efird of Mt. Gilead, and Bruce (Gayla) Efird of Raleigh; grandsons, Levi (Mandy) Efird of Albemarle, Kyle (Nichole) Efird of Whittier, Caleb (Katie) Efird of Salisbury, Matthew (Rachel) Efird of Charlotte, Ben Efird of Greenville, S.C., Will (Elaina) Efird of Essex Junction, Vt., and Campbell Efird of Greenville, S.C.; granddaughters, Victoria Efird of Homewood, Ala., and Alexandra (Andrew) Foster of Houston, Texas; great-grandchildren, Reece, Clara, Brooke, Ava, Jessa, Silas, Bryson, Josiah, Brynlee, Beau and Annabelle Efird.
Memorials may be made to St. Martin's Church, 16592 St. Martin Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Efird family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020