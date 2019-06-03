James Ray Laton, 71, of Polkton passed away June 3, 2019 in his home.

His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Albemarle Four Square Church with Pastor Barry Whitley officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Born Oct. 17, 1947 in Stanly County, he was the son of the late James Donald Laton and Jennie C. Smith Laton.

He was a retired employee of Collins and Aikman and attended Albemarle Four Square Church.

He was a veteran of U.S. Army and received the bronze star. He loved to hunt and fish.

Mr. Laton is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Faulkner Laton of the home; a brother, Roger Wayne Laton and wife T.J. of Albemarle; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A brother, Donald Lynn Laton, preceded him in death.

Memorials may be made to the Gideon's International, North Stanly Camp, PO Box 585, Albemarle, NC 28001. Published in Stanly News And Press from June 3 to June 4, 2019