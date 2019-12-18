|
James Reece Hudson, 72 of New London passed away Dec. 16, 2019 at Atrium Health Main.
His funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Palmerville Baptist Church with the Rev. Jim Hopkins officiating.
Burial will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites.
The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Born Dec. 19, 1946 in Stanly County, he was the son of the late Reece Craven Hudson and Lillian Arlene Heglar Hudson.
He was a member of Palmerville Baptist Church and veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Mr. Hudson was a retired general contractor. He enjoyed cooking, especially for big crowds, woodworking, hunting and fishing.
Mr. Hudson is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda Caudle Hudson; son, Daniel R. Hudson and wife, Beverly, of Salisbury; stepdaughter, Annette McKessor and husband, Robert, of New London; two grandchildren, Hope Hudson, Cody Hudson; five stepgrandchildren, Nicholas Morton and Alex Morton, Maleah Gainey, Patrick Burrage and Bobby McKessor; and four great-grandchildren, Lilly, Mason, Bradley and Jackson.
A son, James Robert Hudson, and two sisters, Rachel Petrea and Peggy Russell, preceded him in death.
Memorials may be made to the Building Fund, Palmerville Baptist Church, c/o Stanly Montgomery Baptist Association, 27212 Hedge Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019