Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Paul's Crossing Baptist Church
40461 Paul's Crossing Road
Richfield, NC
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Paul's Crossing Baptist Church
40461 Paul's Crossing Road
Richfield., NC
James Robert Hill


1938 - 2020
James Robert Hill Obituary
James Robert Hill, 81, of Richfield, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.
Mr. Hill was born June 14, 1938 in Rowan County to the late John Henry Hill and the late Lois Eller Hill.
Robert loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was active in his church serving as a Deacon, a sound technician, served on several church committees and assisted with Vacation Bible School and other youth activities.
Robert also enjoyed working outside and traveling to Gatlinburg with his family.
Robert and Carolyn recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
The family received friends on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 in the fellowship hall of Paul's Crossing Baptist Church, 40461 Paul's Crossing Road in Richfield. The funeral service followed in the church sanctuary, officiated by Rev. Terry Burris and Rev. Glenn Johnson. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Carolyn Hill of Richfield; son, Michael Hill and wife Heather of Albemarle; daughter, Lisa Hill and fiancé, Tim Humanik, both of Charlotte; grandchildren, Michaela, Meredith and Mallory Hill; sisters, Margaret Lyerly, Linda Cauble and husband Phil, Brenda Cauble and husband Mike, Mary Trexler and husband James; four nieces; and one nephew.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hill family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
