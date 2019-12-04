Home

James Tracy Hicks Sr.

James Tracy Hicks Sr. Obituary
James Tracy Hicks, Sr. was born December 24, 1936 in Rockingham North Carolina. He grew up in rural Richmond County.
Jim was the son of Willie Leona McIver and Hoyte Hicks. He is the brother of Lydia Herndon, deceased; Edna Hicks Woodard and Daniel "Jack" Hicks. He married Juanita Noblitt Hicks on July 28th, 1984.
Jim is the father of James Tracy Hicks Jr. and his wife, Francesca, Cheryl Hicks Steinke and her husband, Tad, and Carol Hicks Simpson and her husband, Jeff. Deborah Church, deceased, and her husband Benny. Charles Perry Noblitt, deceased, and his husband Randy. John Marshall Noblitt and his wife Alice.
He was the grandfather of Autumn, Brett, Dylan, Jason, Patrick, McKinsey, Tracy, Joshua, Micah, Cassie, Trenton and Bryson. Great grandchildren Xalen, Kaya, Nova, Pax, Alexa, Jonathan, and coming soon baby Johnson and Caroline.
He graduated from Rockingham High School in 1955 and moved to Albemarle in 1958, where he took a job at Stanly County Memorial Hospital. He loved the job so much, he decided to stay for 51 years. He had an absentee problem and missed 3 days in all 51 of those years. He was an Eagle Scout, member and past President of the Albemarle Jaycees, and past National President of the American Medical Technologist Association. He loved his Tarheels and was an avid bird and animal lover. He loved his 3 cats, Tigger, Boots and Sunshine and his dog Brandy.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 3:00 - 3:45 pm at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The memorial service will follow at 4:00 pm in Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in his honor to Community Homecare and Hospice of Troy where he was a past Volunteer and in the end a grateful recipient. He was man of few words but when he spoke each was full of love.
He gave his life to service of others and cared for his wife Nita with love and a smile on his face for the last 35 years. He showed his family the way with his example. His love and sound of his laugh will be deeply missed and the twinkle in his blue eyes.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Hicks family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
