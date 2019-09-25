|
Mr. James Vernon Goodwin, age 77, of Albemarle went home to be with his Lord on Monday, Sept. 23, 2018 while a patient at Atrium Health Pineville.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home with the Rev. Ken Burris and the Rev. Wayne Gathings officiating. Interment will follow in Anson Memorial Park. The family will greet friends before the service beginning at 1 p.m.
James was born in Anson County on Dec. 8, 1941, a son of the late Vernon Benjamin Goodwin and Anna Allen Goodwin. He was a longtime employee of Pee Dee Electric Corporation and also had worked for the N.C. Department of Transportation.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and yard work, but his greatest loves were his family and his Savior.
Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Janice Stamey Goodwin of the home; two stepsons, John Owen and Jamie Owen, both of Albemarle; two sisters, Ann Ratliff and Barbara Dillard, both of Charlotte; a nephew, Brian Dillard; and a niece, Phyllis Anne Perry. Also surviving is his faithful four-legged companion, Jake.
The family suggest memorials be made to the ALS Association online at www.alsa.org.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019