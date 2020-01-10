|
James Wayne "J.W." Hatley, 72, of Locust, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
J.W. was born July 3, 1947 in Stanly County to the late Wade Hampton Hatley and the late Annie Lee Hatley.
He was also preceded in death by brother, Wallace Allen Hatley, and step-daughter, Barbara Lowe Eutsler.
Mr. Hatley was retired from Mack Truck of Charlotte after 52 years of loyal service. He was Past Master of Derita Lodge number 715.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at First Baptist, Stanfield, with the funeral service following at 3 p.m. The service will be officated by the Rev. Bruce League and Rev. Dr. Kinney Wallace. The burial will follow at the First Baptist Cemetery at 200 N.C. Highway 200, Stanfield.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Dedria Hatley; daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Lowder, Lynn (Craig) Moose; son/ grandson/brother, Justin Lowe; stepdaughter, Cynthia (Imad) Dannun; stepson, Richard (Stephanie) Lowe; sister, Judy Hatley Tucker (Larry Clements); brother, Donald Lee (Myra) Hatley. Also surviving is his aunt, Jewell Thompson; sister cousin, Joann Bullins; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Masonic Home for children in Oxford, mhc-oxford.org, or the at [email protected].
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Hatley family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020